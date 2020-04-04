One COVID-19 positive case reported from Siwan, Bihar tally at 30

Siwan (Bihar) [India], Apr 4 (ANI): One COVID-19 positive case has been reported in Siwan on Friday taking the total number of positive cases in Bihar to 30.

"The person, a 35-year-old man, had returned from Bahrain on March 21," Sanjay Kumar, Principal Secretary, Bihar health department said.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday said that there are 2,547 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 2,322 active cases, 163 cured/discharged/migrated people and 62 deaths. (ANI)

