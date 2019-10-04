One crore street LED lights installed in country as part of Centre's initiative

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Under the Street Lighting National Programme (SLNP), the number of streetlights installed in the country has reached to one crore this week, leading to a reduction in CO2 emissions per year by 4.6 million tonnes.

According to a government's statement, under the initiative, 6.71 billion kilowatt-hours of energy were saved across India.

In addition to saving of Rs 5570 crores per year, 4.6 million tonnes of carbon emissions were also reduced on a yearly basis, the government stated.

In 2015, the Union Government had launched the Street Light National Programme to promote energy efficiency in the country.

Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a company under the administration of Ministry of Power is implementing the programme. (ANI)

