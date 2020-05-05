One CRPF personnel, four civilians injured as terrorists hurl grenade in Badgam's Pakherpora

Budgam (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], May 5 (ANI): One Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel sustained minor splinter injuries after terrorists hurled a grenade on the troops of 181 Battalion of the CRPF here at Pakherpora on Tuesday, informed CRPF.

Four civilians were also injured in the incident, CRPF said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

