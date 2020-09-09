One-day monsoon session of West Bengal assembly adjourned after obituary references

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 9 (ANI): The single day monsoon session of West Bengal Assembly was adjourned after obituary references on Wednesday.

Keeping COVID-19 protocols in mind, Assembly Speaker and MLAs were screened for the novel Coronavirus at the gate of state Assembly through Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) method.

As per media reports, eight people tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday when the MLAs, Assembly staff, and members of media were tested for the virus ahead of the one-day monsoon session. (ANI)

