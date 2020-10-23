One dead after building collapses in Kerala's Kozikode

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], October 23 (ANI): One person died after a two-storey building collapsed in Kannanchery of Kozhikode on Thursday, police said.



According to the police, the incident occurred at 8.15 pm yesterday. The deceased has been identified as Naduveettil Ramachandran (64), who succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital. He had a business of fancy ornaments and his godown was situated in the same building.

Rescue operations are underway at the accident site, while District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao reached the spot. (ANI)

