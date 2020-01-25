Representative image
Representative image

One dead, another critical after entering manhole in Bengaluru

ANI | Updated: Jan 25, 2020 20:20 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 25 (ANI): One person died while another is in critical condition after the duo allegedly entered a manhole in Shivaji Nagar here on Saturday, said police.
According to the police, an investigation is underway.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

iocl
iocl