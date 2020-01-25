Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 25 (ANI): One person died while another is in critical condition after the duo allegedly entered a manhole in Shivaji Nagar here on Saturday, said police.
According to the police, an investigation is underway.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
One dead, another critical after entering manhole in Bengaluru
ANI | Updated: Jan 25, 2020 20:20 IST
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 25 (ANI): One person died while another is in critical condition after the duo allegedly entered a manhole in Shivaji Nagar here on Saturday, said police.