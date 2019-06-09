One dead, five injured in road accident in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 (ANI): At least one person died while five others were injured when a car rammed over the people standing at a bus stand in Sewri area on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Darpan Dipak Patil (18).

All five injured -- Kalpesh Prakash Gharse (25), Swati Dipak Patil (40), Nidhi Dipak Patil (12), Gauri Mahesh Nandavkar (40), and Jay Mahesh Mandavkar (13) -- were admitted to the nearby KEM hospital.

The driver Shahbaz and his wife were also injured in the accident.

Police took Shahbaz Iliyas in its custody. Further investigation is on. (ANI)

