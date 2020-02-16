One dead in Delhi's CR Park wall collapse incident

New Delhi [India], Feb 16 (ANI): One person died on Sunday after the after a wall of a house being demolished fell onto the basement of a neighbouring under-construction house in Chittaranjan Park locality here.

The name of the deceased person was Toormal Mandal who was 32 years old. Two persons named Sudama (21) and Sanjay (30) were rescued from the debris and sent to AIIMS trauma centre for treatment.

The basement of the house, E-845, was being rebuilt while the nearby house, E-844, was being demolished.

Due to no safety net built for the house under construction, the debris of the house being demolished overturned into the basement and caused the damage.

The fire brigade and disaster management teams are on the spot. A case is being registered and the contractor Nidhish Gupta has been apprehended, police said. (ANI)

