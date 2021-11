New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): A person died on Friday in a fire that broke out at a house in the Jahangirpuri area of the national capital, Delhi Fire Service informed.



According to the fire officials, the incident took place around 9 pm on Friday in the Tomar colony of the Jahangirpuri area.

After receiving the information, three fire engines were rushed immediately to the location for firefighting, the officials said. (ANI)