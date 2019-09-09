One dead in Mumbai's under-construction building

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): At least one person was killed and another got injured after a slap of the building collapsed in Mumbai.
The incident happened in an under-construction building in the city's Dongri area.
Further details are awaited.
In July, 13 people were killed nine others sustained injuries after a portion of a four-storeyed building in Dongri. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2019 13:50 IST
