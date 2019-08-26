One dead, one injured in wall collapse in Vidisha

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): A person died and his son sustained injuries in a wall collapse incident in a village under Sironj Tehsil in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Sunday.

Kamodi Ahirwar died while his son Panna suffered injuries after a wall of his mud house collapsed on them on Saturday due to heavy rains in Pathera Burhan village in Vidisha district.

The injured had to wait for hours to reach the hospital as a stream flowing between his home and the village had swollen due to heavy rains.

They were rescued using a cot and ropes to cross the stream, Sironj Tehsildar Alka Singh told ANI.

"We called an ambulance but it was in the village while the injured and the body were on the other side of the stream. We took the help of locals to rescue the father and son using cot and ropes," she said.

The injured was undergoing treatment at a hospital. (ANI)