One dead, three injured in road accident in Delhi

New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): One person died and three were injured after a car collided with a tempo on the outer ring road near Bhairo Mandir in the national capital.

As per the information shared by Delhi police, all the four victims, who were seated in the tempo, suffered serious injuries due to the collision.

"They were immediately rushed to the trauma centre of All India Institute of Medical Institute (AIIMS) where one of them was declared dead. The other three are undergoing treatment," said the police.



Police further informed that the car driver, identified as Aaditya Khurana, was inebriated and thus lost control of his vehicle, following which, he was apprehended on the spot.

An FIR under sections 279, 337, 304 A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against Khurana.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

