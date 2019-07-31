One dead, two injured after house collapses in Udhampur

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 31 (ANI): One person died and two others sustained injuries after a house collapsed here on Wednesday due to intermittent rains in the area.

According to the officials, the injured are being treated at the district hospital.

Earlier today, Jammu-Srinagar Highway was shut due to landslides in Udhampur district.

LK Taneja, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), said, "Landslides occurred last night and the clearance works are being delayed due to continuous rainfall in the area. Cars are stranded as well."

Operations are underway to clear the debris of landslides, he added. (ANI)