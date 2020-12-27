One dead, two injured after tempo collides with truck in Delhi

New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): A person lost his life and two others were injured in an accident when a tempo collided with a stationary truck at Nehru Place flyover in the national capital on Sunday morning, the police said.

"Person named Subedar was declared brought dead by the doctor, after he was taken out of the tempo and shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).Two injured persons Jaichand and Samsher, who were also stuck in the tempo, have been sent to the hospital for treatment," as per the police statement.

"Today a PCR call about an accident was received in Kalkaji police station, staff immediately rushed to the place of information at Nehru place flyover towards Kalkaji temple and found tempo and a truck in accidental condition," it said in statement



It further said, "One person namely Subedar aged 55 years was found stuck in damaged cabin of tempo. He was taken out from the cabin and sent to AIIMS immediately but was declared brought dead by the doctor."

"Other injured persons namely Jaichand, Samsher, who were in the tempo also sent to hospital for treatment," it added.

"On the spot inquiry and SOC examination revealed that the truck driver parked his vehicle on road in a negligent manner, resulting in the obstruction in the line of navigation that led to collision between the vehicles. A case has been registered", the police added. (ANI)

