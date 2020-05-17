Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 17 (ANI): One person was killed and two people injured following a landslide at Seri in Ramban area on Saturday.
According to visuals, several vehicles were also damaged in the incident.
The injured have been admitted to the district hospital in Ramban. (ANI)
One dead, two injured following landslide in J-K's Ramban
ANI | Updated: May 17, 2020 06:29 IST
Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 17 (ANI): One person was killed and two people injured following a landslide at Seri in Ramban area on Saturday.