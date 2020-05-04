One death, 28 more COVID-19 cases in Karnataka

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 4 (ANI): One death and 28 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Karnataka in the last 24 hours, the state government informed.

The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 642, including 304 discharged patients and 26 deaths and one death due to non-COVID cause.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country are 42,533, including 29,453 active cases of the virus. (ANI)

