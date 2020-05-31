One Delhi Police personnel succumbs to COVID-19

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): A Delhi Police personnel posted with the Crime Branch has passed away due to coronavirus on Saturday.

"A Delhi Police personnel posted in Crime Branch, who had tested positive for COVID-19, passed away yesterday," said DCP Central Sanjay Bhatia.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has recorded 5,164 deaths due to COVID-19. However, 86,983 patients have been cured/discharged as of May 31. (ANI)

