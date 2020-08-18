One detained for illegally transporting 514 liquor bottles in Andhra

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): The Kanchikacharla Police on Tuesday detained a person here for illegally transporting liquor worth over Rs 1.5 lakh.

The car of the accused has also been seized by the police.

"Kanchikacharla police have seized a car going from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh at 5.30 am. The car was going from Madhira in Khammam district of Telangana to Guntur in Andhra Pradesh," said Sub Inspector Ranganath.

"There are 514 liquor bottles in the vehicle, whose worth is more than Rs 1.5 lakh. One person has been detained," said the sub-inspector.

A case would be filed into this matter once legal formalities are completed, he added. (ANI)

