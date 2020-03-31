One die, 2 hospitalised after drinking surgical spirit in Andhra Pradesh

West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): One person died while two others were hospitalised after they consumed isopropyl alcohol or the surgical spirit, Police said on Tuesday.

According to police, six persons had consumed the spirit as liquor is not available during the nationwide lockdown. Of them, three remained unaffected.

"Six persons from Kavalipuram village in Iragavaram block consumed isopropyl alcohol on March 29. Next day, three of them fell ill. While Alladi Venkatesh and Veeresh are admitted in a hospital in Tanuku town and still receiving treatment, Naveen Murti Raju also fell ill, and breathed his last when he was being taken to hospital last night," Iragavaram Police Station Sub Inspector Satish told ANI.

"The police are completing legal formalities. Once they are complete, a case will be filed," he added.

The deceased's brother said that he does not know what Naveen had consumed.

"We took Naveen to the hospital yesterday as he was ill. The doctors asked to shift him to another hospital as his condition was serious. They asked to put him on ventilator. So we shifted him in an ambulance. But by that time he died. We don't know what he had consumed," the deceased's brother said. (ANI)

