Ahmednagar (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): One person died while three got injured after two vehicles collided near Supa village on Pune-Ahmednagar Highway on Sunday.
The accident took place at about 8 pm when a truck and a tempo-traveller collided.
The vehicles were cleared off-road with the help of a crane. (ANI)
One died, three injured after vehicles collide in Ahmednagar
ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2019 01:02 IST
