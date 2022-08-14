One dies as boat capsizes in River Ganga in Bihar's Bhagalpur

Bhagalpur (Bihar) [India] August 14 (ANI): A woman died after a boat carrying passengers in Bihar's Bhagalpur capsized in the river Ganga on Sunday.

According to the Sultanganj police, a big boat carrying passengers was submerged in the river Ganga due to strong wind. As many as eight people were washed away by the water flow in the river and a woman is reportedly dead.

The rescue teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) along with the local area police reached the spot and began the search and rescue operation.

The SDRF team has evacuated seven people so far.

Meanwhile, the search operation is under process.

More details are awaited. (ANI)