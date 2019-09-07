One dies in fire in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): One person lost his life in a massive fire at a godown in Transport Nagar area in Punjabi Bagh, Delhi, on Saturday.

The body of Romit Kumar was found during the cooling process after the fire was doused in the evening, a fire official said.

Kumar, 28, is a resident of Kirari area. He is an accountant by profession and unmarried.

Twenty-two fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the fire department was informed about the fire. (ANI)

