'One District One Product' scheme given boost to traditional industries: UP govt

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 8 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh government has provided financial assistance to the tune of over Rs 82 crore to 2,600 entrepreneurs in the last three years as a major impetus to the traditional industry under One District One Product' (ODOP), according to an official release by the state government.

Over 11,000 ODOP products are available on online shopping websites and over 50,000 products worth Rs 24 crore have already been sold so far.

"The MSME, the umbrella department of ODOP, has given financial assistance of Rs 31.34 Crore to 916 entrepreneurs in the financial year 2018-19. The ODOP scheme has also provided employment opportunities to 10,733 people in this period," the release said.



"Similarly, during 2019-20, as many as 1,442 entrepreneurs were given financial assistance of over Rs 43.53 Crore and 15,253 people also got employment. In the current financial year, 236 entrepreneurs have been given financial assistance of Rs7.96 Crore in the financial year 2020-21 till August while 2114 people were given employment," the release further said.

In 2018-19, the export of ODOP products increased by 28 per cent from last year.

"Problems of the ODOP entrepreneurs are being addressed on priority. Along with this, they are also being provided with upgraded machines, training and financial assistance to make them technically efficient", Navneet Sehgal, Additional Chief Secretary, MSME, said. (ANI)

