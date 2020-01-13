One DSP arrested along with 2 militants during operation in Sophian, says J-K Police IGP

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): During an operation in Sophian, one Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) was arrested along with two wanted Hizbul Mujahideen militants, the Jammu and Kashmir police said on Sunday.

Vijay Kumar, Inspector General (IG) of Police, said: "Yesterday, during an operation in Sophian, one Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) was arrested along with two wanted Hizbul Mujahideen militants, while they were travelling together in a vehicle on the National Highway."

Investigation in the matter is underway, added the official. (ANI)

