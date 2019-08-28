One DVF personnel killed, another injured in encounter with Naxals in Malkangiri

Malkangiri (Odisha) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): In an encounter with Naxalites, one District Voluntary Force (DVF) personnel died while another got injured on Wednesday here at Bonda hill in Malkangiri.

The joint operation of District Voluntary Force (DVF) and Special Operation Group (SOG) against Naxalites in Odisha Chhattisgarh border exchange of fire took place between the security personnel and Naxals.

Operation is still underway.

Further details are awaited (ANI)

