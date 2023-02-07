One family built guest house on land allocated for medical college: Smriti Irani in Lok Sabha

New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): Union minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday attacked the Congress party, saying that for 30 years the people of Amethi were repeatedly told that a medical college will be opened but nothing happened.

"For 30 years, the people of Amethi were repeatedly told that a medical college will be opened. But if you visit Amethi you will see that this one family built a guest house for themselves on the land allocated for medical college," Irani said addressing the Lok Sabha.

She further accused Congress of opening hostels in name of their son and daughter on government land.

Bharatiya Janta Party MP Smriti Irani added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has built various infrastructure projects in the name of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

"There is an airport called Fursatganj. The land is of government but the family has opened hostels in name of son and daughter. PM makes infra in name of Subhas Chandra Bose, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel but hostels have been built there in the name of Rahul and Priyanka," said Irani.

Referring to the Hajj relaxation she said that during the Congress rule money was taken for every 'Hajj' application, but today the situation has changed.

"They (Congress) say they are sympathizers of minorities. Earlier during their government, money was taken for every 'Hajj' application, but for the first time Modi government brought a policy so that poor Muslims don't have to pay the amount for an application form," said Irani.



Irani said that the relaxation on the application will cut down the cost of 'Hajj Yatra' by Rs 50,000.

"It will cut down the cost of 'Hajj Yatra' by Rs 50,000. We provided more than Rs 280 crore to 21,000 minority students," said Irani in Lok Sabha.

Hajj pilgrims from India will have to pay less as compared to the previous year as the central government is considering reducing the cost of the pilgrimage by Rs 50,000 per person, sources in the Ministry of Minority Affairs said.

According to the sources, the application for the Hajj pilgrimage will be absolutely free which was Rs 400 last year.

"Hajj application will be free this time. All Hajj pilgrims will apply free of cost. This time the cost of the Hajj pilgrimage will be cheaper by about Rs 50,000 per person. No extra charges will be demanded from them for carrying bags, suitcases, umbrellas, or sheets. However, the Muslims who will undertake the Hajj pilgrimage will buy their goods at their own level. Elderly, differently-abled and women will get priority. Any woman above 45 years of age can now apply for Hajj alone," sources said.

The sources further said that out of 1.75 lakh people applying for Hajj, 80 per cent of them will go through the Hajj committee while 20 per cent will go through private tour operators.

"The health check-ups will be done only at government health centres. Private hospital check-ups will not be valid. The Ministry of Minority Affairs has contacted the Ministry of Health in this regard. An officer from the Hajj Committee of every state will also go on Hajj," sources said. (ANI)

