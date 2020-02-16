One feared trapped in debris from a demolished building in Delhi's CR Park

New Delhi [India], Feb 16 (ANI): One person is feared trapped after the debris of a house being demolished fell onto an under-construction house here in the Chittaranjan Park area on Sunday.

According to eyewitnesses, two persons have been rescued and sent to the AIIMS trauma centre for treatment. Efforts are on to rescue one labourer who is feared trapped in the debris.

The basement of the house, E-845, was being rebuilt while the nearby house, E-844, was being demolished. Due to no safety net built for the house under construction, the debris of the house being demolished overturned into the basement and caused the damage.

Five fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

