One has to be strong with paperwork in order to fight govt : Akhilesh Yadav

Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said to fight the government "correct and strong" paperwork is a requisite.

The SP chief said this earlier in the day as Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram failed to get relief from the Supreme Court in the INX media case.

Akhilesh also said that it was typical of the incumbent government to use all its might against its adversaries.

"The government has all the might. It has the Army, Police and the administration at its disposal. One can only fight the government if one is strong with one's relevant documents and paperwork," said Akhilesh Yadav here.

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday failed to get relief from the Supreme Court in INX Media case as his Special Leave Petition (SLP) could not be listed in the court due to some defects.

The Congress leader's petition seeking a pre-arrest bail was not cleared by the Supreme Court registry as it had certain defects. Earlier, a bench headed by senior-most judge Justice NV Ramana referred Chidambaram's plea to Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi.

In 2007, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered an FIR alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister.

Based on the FIR, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case against him.

ED had also issued a lookout notice against Chidambaram on Tuesday evening shortly after teams of the probe agency went to the former finance minister's residence but were unable to find him.

Later in dramatic developments, the former Union Minister was arrested by CBI officials from his residence and taken to the CBI headquarters. This was after Chidambaram addressed the media at the Congress headquarters here. (ANI)

