One held, 68 grams 'Charas' seized by Goa Crime Branch

Calangute (Goa) [India], September 4 (ANI): A team of the Goa Crime Branch has apprehended one person with 68 grams of 'charas' in Goa's Calangute area on Thursday.

A narcotics raid was carried out in which high-quality charas worth over Rs 90,000 in the market was allegedly recovered. The apprehended person has been identified as Tony.

"On 3/9/2020 Crime Branch team led by PI Rahul Parab carried out a narcotics raid in Calangute and apprehended one Tony s/o Joao Fernandes with 68g high-quality charas worth over Rs 90,000. His links as a drug supplier in the recent rave party case by Crime Branch is also being investigated," informed the Crime Branch.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

