Calangute (Goa) [India], September 4 (ANI): A team of the Goa Crime Branch has apprehended one person with 68 grams of 'charas' in Goa's Calangute area on Thursday.
A narcotics raid was carried out in which high-quality charas worth over Rs 90,000 in the market was allegedly recovered. The apprehended person has been identified as Tony.
"On 3/9/2020 Crime Branch team led by PI Rahul Parab carried out a narcotics raid in Calangute and apprehended one Tony s/o Joao Fernandes with 68g high-quality charas worth over Rs 90,000. His links as a drug supplier in the recent rave party case by Crime Branch is also being investigated," informed the Crime Branch.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
One held, 68 grams 'Charas' seized by Goa Crime Branch
ANI | Updated: Sep 04, 2020 12:53 IST
