One held for assaulting Sikh man near Delhi's Saket metro station

New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a 33-year-old man during a road rage incident near Saket Metro Station in South Delhi on Saturday afternoon, the police said.

The Sikh man's turban fell to the ground during the scuffle which broke out with three persons, who were travelling in a car when their vehicle hit his two-wheeler at the traffic light, police said.

Following this, all the three ran away from the spot leaving behind their car. The Sikh man was then sent to Safdarjung Hospital where he was medically examined.



Based on the complaint of the man, a case has been registered under sections 279, 323, 341, 295 A and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered.

The car, involved in the incident, has been impounded and was found to be registered in the name of Shakti Sejwal, a resident of Lado Sarai.

The police impounded the car involved in the incident and the owner revealed that it was being driven by his son and daughter aged 24 years and 28 years respectively along with another man (yet to be identified). (ANI)

