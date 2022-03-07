One held for killing 3 members of a family in Delhi's Shakurpur area

New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): The Delhi police on Sunday arrested a person for shooting and killing three members of a family and recovered a revolver from his possession.

The Subhash Place police station received a call at around 11:25 pm regarding a firing incident in a house in the Shakurpur area and reached the spot.

A senior police officer said, "Hitendra shot Surendra (brother-in-law), Vijay (brother-in-law), Babita (wife of Vijay) and Seema (wife of Hitendra) after a quarrel between them when they were at Hitendra's house at Yadav market, Shakurpur area."



All the four injured were rushed to hospital where Vijay, Surender and Seema were declared brought dead and Babita had sustained a gunshot injury in her leg and is under treatment, added the officer.

The accused Hitendra, 43, has been arrested and the case has been registered against him under Section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code. A revolver, the weapon of offence has been recovered at the instance of the accused, the police officer further added.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

