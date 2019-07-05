One held for posing as bureaucrat, duping man

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested a civil service aspirant for allegedly posing as a senior bureaucrat and duping a man of Rs 1. 80 crores on the pretext of procuring a petrol pump license for him.

The accused has been identified as Sampat Singh.

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police also arrested two of his associates.

"In February, earlier this year, we received a complaint from a Hyderabad-based man who alleged that a man named Sampat, posed as a civil servant and duped him of Rs . 8 crores on the pretext of getting him a petrol pump license," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Gopal Naik, told media persons here.

Naik said that a case was registered against the accused under section 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (theft), 467(forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"During the course of the investigation, we came to know that he had been implicated in other cheating cases too and was out on bail when he committed this offence," Naik added.

The police said that Singh was a civil service aspirant and when he failed to clear the examination, got into the business of duping people.

The accused, along with two other helpers, was arrested from Delhi, from where he used to run his cheating business, he added. (ANI)