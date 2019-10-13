One held for robbing PM's niece: Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): One of the two bike-borne miscreants, who allegedly snatched purse of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's niece Damayanti Ben Modi has been arrested, police said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Nonu. Damayanti Ben's belongings have also been recovered, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North Delhi

Yesterday, police had said it had identified the two miscreants with the help of CCTV footage. Both the accused are from Delhi. One of the two is suspected to be a minor.

The robbers on Saturday had snatched the purse of Damayanti Ben while she was alighting from an auto-rickshaw outside the gates of Gujarati Samaj Bhavan in north Delhi's Civil Lines.

According to Damayanti, she had Rs 56,000 cash, two mobile phones and some important documents in the purse that was snatched by two assailants.

The crime spot is just a few kilometres away from the residences of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI)

