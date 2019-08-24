One held for stalking a minor girl in Goa

Tiswadi (Goa) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): A 39-year-old man was arrested here for stalking a minor girl, police said on Saturday.

The accused identified as Dinesh, resident of Tiswadi was held for allegedly stalking a 14-year-old girl.

Police Inspector Jivba Dalvi said, "A complaint was lodged by the mother of the minor informing that on Saturday when she had sent her daughter aged 14 years to a local shop to purchase some items, the accused person approached her daughter and asked her to accompany him to a remote place."

"The girl however refused and narrated the incident to the mother after reaching home and told her that on one occasion earlier too, the accused had followed her and asked her to accompany him," the police official said.

The woman approached the police and lodged her complaint upon which an FIR was registered today, police said.

The accused was immediately apprehended from Tiswadi and arrested under sections 354 D of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 8 of Goa Children's Act and is currently in police lockup, the police inspector said. (ANI)

