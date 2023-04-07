One held for trying to sell elephant tusk illegally in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 6 (ANI): A Nepali national was arrested on Thursday for trying to sell an elephant tusk illegally at Hyderabad's Mohammed Nagar, an official said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Rahan alias Deepak Thapa, a Nepali national who migrated to Hyderabad 12 years ago and converted to Muslim, the police said.

"Basing on credible information, the South Zone Task Force Team along with Forest Range Officials, Malakpet Section, Hyderabad apprehended the accused at Mohammed Nagar while he was trying to sell the elephant tusk piece to the needy customers," the official statement said.



Police also seized one elephant tusk and one cell phone from his possession.

"He is doing beef mutton business at Bandlaguda. As He was facing a lot of financial crises and unable to lead his family, he hatched a plan to do some other business," Chakravarthy Gummi, DCP, Task Force-II of Hyderabad said.

According to Gummi, the accused came into contact with one person by the name of Mirza Saquib Baig from Mumbai who is selling elephant tusks to needy customers illegally.

"Later, he purchased one elephant tusk piece from him and tried to sell the same to the needy customers around Rsv15,00,000 in order to gain illegal profits," he added.

The apprehended accused and seized elephant tusk pieces were handed over to the Forest Department, Malakpet Section, Hyderabad further investigation. (ANI)

