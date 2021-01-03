One held, GST evasion of Rs 831 cr unearthed in Delhi

New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): The Central GST Delhi West Commissionerate has allegedly unearthed evasion of Goods and Service Tax (GST) to the amount of Rs 831.72 crores by a manufacturing unit in the national capital on Sunday. One person has been arrested.

During its search operation, the commissionerate found that the unit was manufacturing and supplying tobacco products, without any registration and payment of duty. As per it, the total duty evasion estimated to be approx Rs 831.72 crore.

"The Central GST Delhi West Commissionerate has unearthed evasion of GST by way of manufacture and clandestine supply of gutkha/pan masala/tobacco products without any registration and payment of duty. It was found that illegal manufacturing of Gutkha/pan masala/tobacco product was going at the premises. The finished product of Gutkha were supplied to various states in India," " the Office of the Commissioner Central Tax (Delhi West), said on Sunday.



It added, "The total duty evasion is estimated to be approximately Rs 831.72 crores. Further investigation is in progress."

"One person has been arrested on the basis of his involvement in the manufacture and supply of goods without issue of any invoice with the intention to evade tax, as well as in transporting, removing, depositing, keeping, concealing, supplying, or purchasing any goods in violation of the provisions of Section 132(1)(a) and (h) of CGST Act, 2017, which are cognizable and non-bailable under Section 132(5) being punishable under Section 132(1)(i) of the said Act," the statement further read.

It added that the accused was presented before the Patiala House Court on January 2, after which the person was sent to 14-day judicial custody. (ANI)

