One held in connection with sacrilege incidents of Sri Guru Granth Sahib in Punjab

Chandigarh [India], October 12 (ANI): Punjab police have arrested a person who was caught on the spot by villagers committing sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth Sahib ji in village Tarkhan Majra, Fatehgarh Sahib district.

According to an official release, disclosing this here today a spokesperson of Punjab police said that an incident of sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth Sahib ji was reported from village Tarkhan Majra, Fatehgarh Sahib district today at 11 am.

In this case, Police have registered an FIR at PS Sirhind, on the statement of Manjot Singh of village Tarkhan Majra, Sewadar of Gurudwara Sahib.



He added that on the statement of complainant Manjot Singh, an unknown person driving a car came to the village and entered the Gurudwara Sahib on the pretext of paying obeisance but committed the sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth Sahib ji.

He, along with his father, overpowered him and raised an alarm. In the meanwhile, some residents assembled on the spot and informed the police. Senior police officials reached the spot immediately and took custody of the accused.

The spokesperson informed that the accused has been identified as Sehajvir Singh (aged 19 years) resident of Nabha. His personal search yielded a prescription slip from a Patiala hospital, where he was undergoing drug de-addiction treatment for the last one year. The accused has been identified by his father, who was also brought to the spot, after receiving information about the blasphemous act of his son.

He added that during preliminary investigations, the accused has disclosed that before committing this horrific crime, he had also committed a similar incident in the morning in a nearby village Jallah, Fatehgarh Sahib district.

He informed that ADGP Law and Order Ishwar Singh, IGP Rupnagar Amit Prasad, IGP Patiala Jatinder Singh Aulakh, SSP Fatehgarh Sahib Amneet Kondal and other senior officers have visited the spot and ordered a thorough and open investigation to be conducted in a transparent and impartial manner in association with the SGPC and the members of the Satkar committee. (ANI)

