One held in Haryana's Rohtak, drugs seized

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], June 15 (ANI): Haryana Police on Monday arrested one person in connection with the alleged smuggling of narcotics in Rohtak district and claimed to have seized 100 grams of smack.

Haryana Police informed that the accused was arrested while a team of crime investigation agencies was patrolling to keep a tab on anti-social elements.

The Delhi-based accused, identified as Kuldeep alias Cheeki, was coming on foot from the Mata Darwaza side, when the police, based on suspicion, nabbed and frisked him.



100 grams of smack was recovered from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Further investigation is underway.

In a separate incident, Haryana Police arrested two persons, riding a motorcycle, with 35.5 grams of heroin in Fatehabad district. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused. (ANI)

