One held in Jhalawar for raping minor

Jhalawar (Rajasthan) [India], June 21 (ANI): The police have registered a case against a man, who allegedly raped a minor here.

A purported video went viral in which the duo can be seen thrashed by some miscreants while the accused was fleeing with the victim.

"We got a report on June 19 from the girl's family. They claimed a man from their village persuaded her to go with him. He raped her. We have registered a case under Section 363 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the POCSO Act," said Jasveer Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Aklera.

The victim was allegedly lured by the accused, Mahesh, who persuaded her to escape with him. However, his plan was foiled when the locals caught hold of the duo and allegedly beat them. (ANI)

