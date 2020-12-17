One held in Ladakh for killing blue sheep

Ladakh [India], December 17 (ANI): One person was arrested from South Pullu near Khardong La here on Tuesday for allegedly killing a blue sheep.



A case under sections 9, 11, and 12 of the wildlife protection Act, 1972 has been registered in this regard.

In joint efforts, Ladakh Police and Wildlife department arrested the accused along with the weapon .22 rifle reportedly used for poaching endangered blue sheep. While police recovered the skin of a blue sheep, an injured sheep was rushed for medical help.

Speaking to the media, Chief Wildlife Warden Sajjad Hussian Mufti confirmed the arrest and added that the case under the relevant sections of the law has been registered. He said that the accused was sent for police custody after obtaining court permission. (ANI)

