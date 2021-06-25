One held in Pune for issuing fake invoices of over Rs 130 cr

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 (ANI): One person was arrested by the Pune Investigation Branch of the state Tax Department for allegedly issuing fake invoices amounting over Rs 130.05 crores and passing Input Tax Credit of Rs 19.79 crores without actual delivery of the goods and services.

The accused, Omprakash Tirathdas Sachdev, acted as the director of the Shri Waheguru Global Mines Pvt Ltd, as per an official statement by the investigation branch.



"He also established and operated various other firms and companies in the name of third parties. Through these firms and companies, he had issued fake invoices of amount more than Rs 13o.05 crore and passed on the Input Tax Credit of Rs 19.79 crore without actual delivery of the goods and services," read the statement.

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Goods and Services Tax, 2017.

Sachdev was arrested on Tuesday and is said to remain under judicial custody till July 6, 2021, as per the order of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Shivajinagar, Pune. (ANI)

