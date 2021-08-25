One held, staged kidnapping of child exposed in UP's Rampur

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 25 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday has claimed to have exposed a case of staged kidnapping in Rampur where a father had allegedly kidnapped his 8-year-old son to implicate others.

The police have arrested one Bhup Singh, the nephew of Jaipal Singh, who is the father of the child. Jaipal Singh is currently admitted to a hospital with an alleged self-inflicted bullet injury.

According to police, Jaipal Singh will be arrested today after he is discharged from the hospital.



The case was initially registered at Tanda Police station where it was mentioned that Riyaz and three others had shot at Jaipal Singh and kidnapped his 8-year-old son Akhilesh.

However, within 12 hours of lodging the complaint, the police safely recovered Akhilesh from Mau Dehri village under Katghar Police station in Moradabad district.

After the recovery of the child, the staged kidnapping case was exposed.

Ankit Mittal, Superintendent of Police, Rampur said, "On questioning, Jaipal Singh told that he used to run a welfare committee 3-4 years ago to provide financial assistance to poor families for the marriage of girls. Singh and Riyaz collected money from many people for the purpose. However, Singh was under a lot of debt. And the committee was closed."

Jaipal Singh further disclosed that he along with his nephew Bhup Singh hatched the plan to implicate Riyaz and others and executed the kidnapping of his own son. Jaipal Singh also confessed to shooting himself, the police claimed. (ANI)

