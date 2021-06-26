One held with brown sugar in Odisha's Balasore

Balasore (Odisha) [India], June 25 (ANI): The Special Task Force (STF) of the Odisha Crime Branch police have seized over 2 kg of brown sugar and arrested one person during a raid against the illegal trade of narcotic drugs at Basta of Balasore district on Thursday.



According to STF, it has seized brown sugar weighing 2.12 kilograms and other incriminating material from the possession of the arrested person.

In connection with the recovery of Narcotic Drugs, STF has registered a case under section 21(c)/29 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and the investigation has been launched.

Since 2020, STF in the special drive against narcotic drugs has seized more than 34 kg of brown sugar/heroin and more than 66 quintals (6,600 kg) of ganja/marijuna and arrested more than 100 drug dealers/peddlers, as per officials of the force. (ANI)

