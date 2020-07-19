One injured after Nepal police open fire on 3 Indians at border in Bihar's Kishanganj

Kishanganj (Bihar) [India], July 19 (ANI): One Indian national was injured after Nepal police opened fire at three Indian men near India-Nepal border in Bihar's Kishanganj, police said on Sunday.

The police said that the incident took place on Saturday night at the border area in Fatehpur of Terhagachh block in Bihar's Kishanganj district.

"Nepal police fired on three Indian nationals of Kishangarh district on Saturday night. A young man was injured in this firing and he is critical and receiving treatment in the hospital in Purnia district. These men said that they were looking for their cattle and police fired on them," Kumar Ashish, Superintendent of Police, Kishanganj told ANI over the phone.

"We have talked to the Nepal police. The matter is peaceful as of now. Further investigation is underway," he added.

Local villagers said that the injured men Jitendra Kumar Singh (25) and his two friends Ankit Kumar Singh and Gulshan Kumar Singh had gone to the farm outside the village near Mafi Tola on the Indo-Nepal border in search of their cattle at around 7.30 pm on Saturday.

"Nepal Police deployed at Nepal border fired upon them in which Jitendra Kumar Singh received injuries," locals said.

Earlier on June 12, One Indian national was killed and three others were injured after Nepal's security forces opened fire at a group of Indians at the India-Nepal border along Bihar's Sitamarhi district.

Relations have become strained between India and Nepal after the latter released a map showing parts of Indian Territory-Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura as its own. (ANI)

