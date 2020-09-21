New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): One person injured after an under-construction building collapsed in Sitaram Bazar in the Chandni Chowk area of the national capital on Monday.
The rescue operation is underway.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
One injured after under-construction building collapses in Delhi
ANI | Updated: Sep 21, 2020 09:12 IST
