Visuals from the incident spot. (Photo/ANI)

One injured after under-construction building collapses in Delhi

ANI | Updated: Sep 21, 2020 09:12 IST


New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): One person injured after an under-construction building collapsed in Sitaram Bazar in the Chandni Chowk area of the national capital on Monday.
The rescue operation is underway.
More details are awaited. (ANI)

