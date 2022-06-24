हिंदी खबर
One injured during cross-firing with police in UP's Ghaziabad. (Photo/ANI)

ANI | Updated: Jun 24, 2022 04:50 IST


Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 24 (ANI): A person got injured during cross-firing with the police in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district on Thursday night.
Police informed that a suspected vehicle tried to drive away when they were stopping them during regular checking by Loni cops in Ghaziabad.
"During regular checking by Loni Police, Ghaziabad, a suspected vehicle tried to drive away when police tried to stop them. After police chased the vehicle, a person namely Ravi fired at police and got injured during cross-firing," Loni CO Rajneesh Kumar Upadhiyai told media persons.

The primary investigation revealed that the injured person is a "history-sheeter". Police have also recovered an illegal gun from his possession.
"Upon primary investigation, we found out that the person, Ravi, is a history-sheeter. An illegal gun was recovered from him, we are trying to find the vehicle," Loni CO added.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

