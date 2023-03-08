One injured in firing incident in Delhi's Fatehpur Beri

New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): A person has been injured in a alleged firing incident in Delhi's Fatehpur Beri area, police said.

According to police, the injured has been identified as Surrender, a resident of Baba Mahalla, Balka Chowk, Ayanagar. He is currently being treated at a hospital.



Surrender has a small grocery store next to his house.

According to police, a PCR call was received at 7.58 pm stating that 5 rounds have been fired.

The investigation is in process and necessary legal action is being taken in the matter, the police said.


