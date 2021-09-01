One injured in roof collapse in Maharashtra's Kalwa

Kalwa (Maharashtra) [India], September 1 (ANI): The roof of a house collapsed in Kalwa's Gholai Nagar near Thane due to a landslide on Wednesday and an eight-year-old girl sustained a minor injury.

The incident happened at Jeevan Deep Chawl in Gholai Nagar, Kalwa (East) at 3 am on Wednesday.



Officials of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) are present at the spot.

On August 7, a similar incident was reported at the same place when six houses at Ma Kali chawl were swept away due to the landslide. At that time also, no casualties were reported. (ANI)

