One killed, 3 injured in accident on Lucknow-Agra Expressway

Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): One person was killed and three persons received injuries after a private double-decker bus collided with a divider and caught fire on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad area today, said police.

The bus was travelling from Bihar to Gujarat today morning at around 05:00 am today. In the incident, three persons who received injuries and were shifted to hospital for treatment. The deceased has been identified as Vishnu Rishidev, a resident of Supaul district in Bihar.



Three fire tenders had rushed to the spot and the fire was later doused by the officials of the fire department. Police officials also rushed to the spot of accident and took note of the incident.

Rajesh Kumar, Superintendent of Police informed that the bus carrying 72 passengers including the driver, was headed towards Agra when it collided with the divider and caught fire leading to the death of one person.

"The double-decker bus was going towards Agra when it collided with the divider and caught fire. There were 72 passengers on the bus. In the fire, one person died while two received injuries. The rest of the passengers are safe and they are being sent to their respective destinations."

While speaking to ANI, Rajendra, a passenger who was on the bus at the time of the accident said, "We were sleeping, when suddenly we woke up to the sound of the collision. We got off the bus and ran soon after that." (ANI)

