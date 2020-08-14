One killed, 4 hurt as part of house collapses in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): At least one person was killed and four were injured after a part of a building collapsed in Chembur area of Mumbai on Thursday.

The incident took place at around 4.30 pm when a part of a house (1+1structure) collapsed during internal repairing work at Kurla Thakkar Bappa Colony, Vatsala Nagar.

After receiving information, police and firefighters rushed to the spot.

Speaking to ANI, a firefighter said, "There was a chawl of 1+1 structure where construction work was going on. There were six people working there out of which four have been shifted to hospital as they were injured and one person has died."

"We are removing the debris with the help of other labourers," he added. (ANI)

